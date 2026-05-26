India strongly rejects China-Pakistan's joint reference to Jammu & Kashmir, says 'no country must comment'

India on Tuesday categorically rejected China and Pakistan’s reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement on Tuesday and called it “unwarranted”. India asserted that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is an "integral part of India."

India on Tuesday categorically rejected China and Pakistan’s reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement on Tuesday and called it “unwarranted”. India asserted that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh “have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India.”

Responding to media questions, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India “categorically rejects unwarranted references” to Jammu and Kashmir made in the China-Pakistan joint statement.

“India’s position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, according to an official statement.

The strong response came after China and Pakistan (both allies in economic and defence areas) made a reference to the Kashmir issue and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in their joint statement, during the recently concluded visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing.

In its statement, India again clarified its opposition to CPEC projects passing through Pakistan-occupied territories, emphasising that such actions infringe upon India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.