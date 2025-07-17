India strengthens defence with successful launch of Prithvi-II, Agni-I missiles

India successfully test-fired its Prithvi-II and Agni-I ballistic missiles from Odisha, showcasing its growing defence strength after recent military tensions with Pakistan.

India successfully test-fired two of its short-range ballistic missiles, Prithvi-II and Agni-I, from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, on July 17, 2025, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence. The tests were carried out under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command and met all technical and operational expectations. These missile tests come just over two months after the brief military conflict with Pakistan that took place between May 7 and May 10. Experts believe these trials serve to reassert India’s defence preparedness, especially in the wake of rising regional tensions.

The Prithvi-II missile, which has been a key part of India’s missile arsenal for years, can hit targets up to 350 kilometres away. It is capable of carrying a 500 kg payload, which can include either conventional explosives or nuclear warheads. Meanwhile, the Agni-I missile can strike targets between 700 to 900 kilometres and can carry a heavier payload of 1,000 kg. Both missiles are considered vital components of India's nuclear deterrence strategy.

This test-firing also comes right after another major success — the Indian Army’s upgraded air defence system, Akash Prime, destroyed two fast-moving aerial targets in high-altitude conditions in Ladakh. The Akash Prime is specially designed to work at heights above 4,500 metres and comes with the latest indigenous upgrades, including a new radio frequency seeker.

According to the defence ministry, these achievements reflect how user feedback is helping improve homegrown weapons. The success of systems like Akash Prime, especially after their strong performance during Operation Sindoor, shows India’s growing ability to build reliable defence technology on its own.

Together, these back-to-back defence milestones represent a significant leap in India’s missile and air defence capabilities — and are now drawing international attention as India becomes a stronger player in the global defence market.