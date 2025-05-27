The strong statements against India by Mohammed Yunus, the Chief of Bangladesh’s interim government, have intensified these concerns. The Yunus government's increasing friendship with China and Pakistan is deepening India’s worries.

India is concerned about the growing alliance between China and Bangladesh. India has taken significant measures to address this. Recently, Chinese military officials inspected an old airbase in Lalmonirhat, Bangladesh, which is close to India's Siliguri Corridor. The Siliguri Corridor, known as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’, is vital for India as it connects the northeastern states to the rest of the country.

In response to the growing threat, India has increased its military presence in the Siliguri Corridor. Recently, the Indian Army conducted a military exercise in the area. Reports indicate the deployment of the Russian-made S-400 Triumph air defense system, which can simultaneously neutralize multiple aerial threats up to a range of 400 kilometers.

The incident involving a Bangladeshi Bayraktar TB2 drone near the India-Bangladesh border last year has heightened India's vigilance. The Indian Army has issued a warning that any aircraft or drone entering Indian airspace will be immediately neutralized. Bangladesh's acquisition of 12 TB2 drones from Turkey and its plans to purchase Pakistan-China manufactured JF-17 Thunder fighter jets are a cause for concern for India.

The Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken's Neck, is a narrow strip of land near Siliguri in West Bengal, measuring 20–22 kilometers at its narrowest point. This corridor is crucial as it connects the seven northeastern states of India to the rest of the country.