These cities impose fresh restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases; check list

As India enters the last week of its Unlock 4 plan, several state governments have imposed fresh restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19 in different parts of the country. The Unlock 4 plan was announced by the Centre on September 1.

With over 75,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday crossed the 55 lakh-mark, while the death toll is nearing the 89,000-mark as well.

The COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 55,62,664 cases, which includes 9,75,861 active cases; 44,97,868 cured, discharged or migrated patients, and 88,935 deaths.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 12.24-lakh mark, followed by Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Here is a list of states and districts where fresh restrictions have been imposed:

Raipur: The district administration in Chhattisgarh's capital imposed a lockdown from September 21 till September 28 midnight from 9 pm onwards. Raipur has also been declared a containment zone.

As per Raipur district magistrate, all offices including government, semi-government, and private will remain closed.

Jaipur: Rajasthan government on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts of the state. The districts include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur.

Mumbai: Prohibitory orders restricting movement and gathering of people have been extended in Mumbai till September 30. The restrictions under section 144 were in place in Mumbai since March 25.

Noida: Section 144 was extended till September 30 although it does not include any new restrictions.

Delhi: Delhi government has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges till October 5 and in the meantime, education will continue through online classes as before.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu on Sunday observed an intense lockdown with only health care services and milk supply continuing as usual.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had already issued an order under Unlock 4 saying state governments cannot impose any local lockdown (state/district/sub-division/city level), outside containment zones, without prior consultation with the Centre.