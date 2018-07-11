Headlines

India

India stands to lose special privileges if it cuts import of our oil: Iran talks tough

Iran on Tuesday criticised India for not fulfilling its promise of making investments in expansion of the strategically located Chabahar port

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 11:42 AM IST

Iran on Tuesday criticised India for not fulfilling its promise of making investments in the expansion of the strategically located Chabahar port and said New Delhi will stand to lose “special privileges” if it cuts import of Iranian oil.

Iran’s Deputy Ambassador and Charge d’Affaires Massoud Rezvanian Rahaghi said Iran will end the privileges being provided to India if tries to source oil from countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the US and others to offset cuts in Iranian oil.

“It is unfortunate that Indian investment promises for expansion of Chabahar port and its connectivity projects have not been accomplished so far. It is expected that India takes immediate necessary measures in this regard if its cooperation and engagement in Chabahar port is of strategic nature,” he said. Rahaghi was speaking at a seminar on ‘emerging challenges and opportunities in the global diplomacy and its impact on bilateral ties with India’.

The Chabahar port is being considered a gateway to golden opportunities for trade by India, Iran, and Afghanistan with central Asian countries in the wake of Pakistan denying transit access to New Delhi.

In May 2016, India, Iran, and Afghanistan had inked a pact which entailed the establishment of Transit and Transport Corridor among the three countries using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs for sea transportation in Iran, besides multi-modal transport of goods and passengers across the three nations.

Referring to US sanctions on oil import from Iran, Rahaghi said his country has been a reliable energy partner for India and that Iran always follows a “rationale pricing” of oil which ensures the interest of both consumers and suppliers.

“...If India were to replace Iran with countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the US and others for the 10 per cent of its oil demand then it may have to revert to dollar-denominated imports which mean higher CAD (Current Account Deficit) and deprivation of all other privileges Iran has offered to India,” Rahaghi said.

The senior Iranian diplomat said it was important to work together to immunise the relationship between the two countries through the adoption of necessary instruments and mechanisms.

“We should strive to make these relationships more sustainable and durable. This requires a strong political determination,” he said, adding both sides should set up banking relations, open new transaction routes and help each other’s markets and business communities. Iran is India’s third-largest oil supplier after Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Iran supplied 18.4 million tonnes of crude oil between April 2017 and January 2018.

The US has told India and other countries to cut oil imports from Iran to “zero” by November 4 or face sanctions.

