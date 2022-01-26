India stands at 85th position on global corruption index; Pakistan at 140th spot: Report

The Transparency International report evaluating the level of corruption across the globe was released yesterday, January 25, and India stood at the 85th position out of a total of 180 countries mentioned in the global Corruption Perceptions Index for 2021.

While India stood at the 85th spot in the global corruption index, neighbouring countries Pakistan and Bangladesh slipped further down. Pakistan stood at the 140th rank in the index while Bangladesh ranked at the 147th position, with a Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) of 26.

As compared to the 2020 CPI report, Pakistan has dropped as many as 16 spots in 2021, showing that the corruption levels in the country have worsened over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The weakest scores in the CPI report were by some of the world’s populated countries such as China (45) and India (40), and other large economies such as Indonesia (38), Pakistan (28), and Bangladesh (26), the report by the anti-corruption watchdog said, as per PTI reports.

India saw an improvement in its score in 2021, as it stood at the 86th position in 2020. The report shows that except for Bhutan, all of India’s neighbours ranked below it. The report by Transparency International also showed that corruption levels in the world remain at a standstill, with little to no improvement as compared to last year.

As quoted by PTI, the corruption report further stated, “A concerning trend across some of these nations (with weak scores) is a weakening of anti-corruption institutions or, in some cases, absence of an agency to coordinate action against corruption.”

While South Asian countries remain comparatively low on the corruption index, countries such as Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, and Norway topped the list with the highest score. All of these nations had a corruption perception score of 88.

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) uses the data from 13 external sources, including the World Bank, World Economic Forum, private risk, consulting companies, think tanks, and others, and calculated the scores of 180 countries based on the public sector corruption levels.

(With PTI inputs)