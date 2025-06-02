India and Russia are expected to restart high-level discussions concerning the joint development of the BrahMos-II.

Days after the success of the indigenous scramjet of DRDO, India is set to fast-track BrahMos-II hypersonic missile development, reports suggest. The advanced missile reportedly targets to reach Mach 8 speed and 1,500 km strike range. This next-generation system places India in the elite club of nations developing hypersonic capabilities, alongside the US, Russia, and China.

The present BrahMos missile system was developed through collaboration between India and Russia. Both nations have a 50-50 stake in the missile’s technology. Now, the two nations are expected to restart high-level discussions regarding the joint development of the BrahMos-II.

The BrahMos-Il project was first conceptualised by the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace nearly 10 years ago. However, it couldn't be started due to several reasons, including Russia's initial unwillingness to share sophisticated hypersonic technology. But now, a renewed international emphasis on hypersonic weapons has revived interest.

Once operational, the BrahMos-II will deliver a critical capability to neutralise high-value, time-sensitive targets with exceptional speed and precision. Hypersonic missiles are extremely difficult to intercept due to their low-altitude flight paths, manoeuvrability, and rapid pace. With the Brahmos-II, India is not just keeping up with the hypersonic race, but is also preparing to compete at the highest level.

The Brahmos-II’s development is central to India’s broader strategy of technological dominance in the aerospace and defence sectors. Significant portions of the missile’s components, subsystems, and production are now being undertaken domestically, reinforcing the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). Hypersonic missiles are of increasing strategic importance globally due to their high speed, which significantly reduces interception time and challenges existing missile defence systems.

READ | Meet Indian genius, 17, who hacked NASA website, honoured with...; he is from...

BrahMos missile

The existing BrahMos missile, formed in 1998, currently holds the title of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile. It can attain speeds of up to Mach 3.5 and cover distances from 290 to 800 kilometres, varying by model. The missile is operational across the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force and has demonstrated its adaptability through land, sea, air, and submarine-launched versions.