India slashes Bangladesh aid by 50%, Chabahar port funding halted in Union Budget 2026, here's all you need to know

India has not allocated any funds for the Chabahar port project in its Union Budget, a move that appears to be a strategic response to fresh economic sanctions imposed on Iran by Washington.

India has significantly reduced its allocation for Bangladesh in the Union Budget 2026-27, cutting the aid to Rs 60 crore, a 50 per cent drop from the Rs 120 crore allocated in the previous fiscal year. This reduction comes amidst escalating diplomatic friction between the two countries, particularly over violence against minorities, including the Hindu community, and a notable shift in Dhaka's foreign policy toward Pakistan following the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's regime in 2024.

Concerns over minority safety

The Ministry of External Affairs has informed Rajya Sabha that the government "continues to monitor" reports of attacks against minorities in Bangladesh, including on their homes, properties, businesses, and places of worship. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that India has consistently raised the matter of safety and security of the minorities with the authorities in Bangladesh, at both political and diplomatic levels on several occasions. The issue was also raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus on April 4, 2025.

The ministry has criticised the "troubling tendency" of the interim government in Bangladesh to attribute such attacks to personal rivalries or political differences. The ministry noted that such rhetoric "only emboldens the extremists and the perpetrators of such crimes, and deepens the sense of fear and insecurity among the minorities."

The current administration in Bangladesh has been actively pursuing closer ties with Pakistan, a significant pivot despite the tumultuous history and atrocities committed during the 1971 liberation struggle.

No funds for Chabahar port project

In a departure from the past, India has not allocated any funds for the Chabahar port project in its Union Budget, a move that appears to be a strategic response to fresh economic sanctions imposed on Iran by Washington. India is a major partner in the development of the Chabahar port.

In September last year, the US imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran but had granted India a six-month exemption from the punitive measures on the Chabahar port project. The waiver will come to an end on April 26.

Bhutan remains top recipient of Indian aid

Meanwhile, Bhutan remains the largest recipient of India's foreign aid, with an allocation of Rs 2,289 crore, an increase from Rs 2,150 crore last year.