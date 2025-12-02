India slams Pakistan over Sri Lanka aid flight claims: 'Given the urgency...'

MEA has rejected Pakistan's overflight clearance for aircraft carrying relief material to Sri Lanka calling it 'ridiculous' and clarified how it supported it in its 'mission' to provide aid to Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday dismissed Pakistan's allegations regarding delays in overflight clearance for aircraft carrying relief material to Sri Lanka, underscoring that India acted promptly and transparently. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan's statement was aimed at misleading the public and misrepresenting India's actions.

He said, “We reject the ridiculous statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, which is yet another attempt to spread anti-India misinformation.” Connecting the timeline of events, Jaiswal clarified that India received Pakistan's request through diplomatic channels well in advance and responded within hours. He stated, “The request for overflight clearance for Pakistani aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka was received by the High Commission of India in Islamabad at around 1300 hrs on December 01, 2025.”

Jaiswal emphasised that New Delhi acted with urgency because the situation in Sri Lanka demanded immediate assistance. He said, “Given the urgency of humanitarian assistance, the Government of India processed the request expeditiously the same day and granted the overflight permission as per the itinerary proposed at 1730 hrs on December 01, 2025.”

Reaffirming India's consistent support to Colombo, Jaiswal highlighted that India has continued to stand with Sri Lanka during natural disasters and relief operations. He stated, “India remains committed to assisting the people of Sri Lanka in these challenging times through all available means.”

What has Pakistan accused India of?

Even as India detailed the prompt approval issued on Monday, Pakistan continued to accuse New Delhi of creating hurdles. The Pakistan Foreign Office claimed on X that “India continues to block humanitarian assistance from Pakistan to Sri Lanka,” alleging that an aircraft had been waiting “for over 60 hours now” for airspace access.

Pakistan further alleged that the clearance India issued was unusable, stating that “the partial flight clearance issued by India last night, after 48 hours, was operationally impractical: time-bound for just a few hours and without validity for the return flight, severely hindering this urgent relief Mission for the brotherly people of Sri Lanka.”

Pakistan faces criticism for its relief packages

But Pakistan itself faced criticism and embarrassment as its consignment of relief packages for flood-hit Sri Lanka were found out to be expired way back in 2024.

The Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka shared photos of the 'yellow packet's said to be relief packages on their social media handle, but while taking a closer look, the social media users with their sharp gaze found the expiry dates on these packages.