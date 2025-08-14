India slams Pakistan over Asim Munir's threats remarks: 'Any misadventure will have...'

This comes after Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir issued a nuclear threat to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reacted to the Pakistani leadership's comments against India. "Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric as any misadventure will have painful consequences," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. This comes after Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir issued a nuclear threat to India and certain remarks by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"We have seen reports regarding a continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments from Pakistani leadership against India. It is a well-known modus operandi of the Pakistani leadership to whip up anti-India rhetoric time and again to hide their own failures. Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric, as any misadventure will have painful consequences, as was demonstrated recently," he added.

What did Asim Munir say?

During his visit to the US, Munir reportedly threatened that it would "take half the world down" if faced with an "existential threat" from India. The remarks were the first nuclear threats known to have ever been delivered from US soil against a third country.

Recently, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also warned that India would not be allowed to take 'even one drop' of water belonging to his country, amid tensions following India's April 23 decision to put the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) 'in abeyance' a day after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

READ | SC's BIG direction to EC: 'Disclose identity of 65 lakh deleted voters from Bihar electoral roll by...'