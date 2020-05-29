India slams Pakistan over its comments on Ram Temple construction, says should be embarrassed even to mention minorities

A day after Pakistan said that the Narendra-Modi governement in India was advancing its Hindutva agenda by commencing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya amid the coronavirus pandemic, India has slammed Pakistan saying that it has no locus standi on the matter.

Taking strong note of the statement, Spokesperson of the Minsitry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said that Pakistan should be embarassed to even mention minorities.

"We have seen an absurd statement by Pakistan on a matter on which it has no locus standi. Given its record, Pakistan should be embarrassed to even mention minorities. After all, numbers don’t lie even if they do," Srivastava said.

"As for the judiciary, Pakistan must realise that theirs is thankfully not the norm. There are others elsewhere with credibility and integrity that Pakistan understandably finds difficult to recognise," he added.

The government further advised Pakistan to read out its own constitution before commenting on India's matters regarding equal rights to all faiths.

"India is a nation served by the rule of law and which guarantees equal rights to all faiths. Pakistan's Foreign Office may take time out and read their own constitution to realize the difference," he said.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) in a statement that said, "The commencement of construction of a mandir at the site of the historic Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on May 26, 2020, is another step in this direction and the Government and people of Pakistan condemn it in the strongest terms."

The landmark verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was delivered on November 9 last year.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is likely to be ready by the year 2022, a trustee of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirth Kshetra had told Zee Media Newsroom in an exclusive interview earlier this year.