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India slams Pakistan over brutal crackdown on PoK protests: 'Absolute disdain for innocent people'

In a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Pakistani government continues to use "ruthless" force against civilians in the region.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

India slams Pakistan over brutal crackdown on PoK protests: 'Absolute disdain for innocent people'
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI).
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India on Friday criticised Pakistan's deadly crackdown on ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Pakistani government continues to use "ruthless" force against civilians in the region. The statement comes as dozens of people have been killed and many others suffered serious injuries in the police crackdown on protesters across PoK.

During the press briefing, Jaiswal said: "This crackdown has resulted in the tragic death of over 40 innocent people, and many more have been seriously injured. It's the establishment's absolute disdain for the innocent people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir that was laid bare when their Defence Minister branded the protesting civilians as enemies."

Referring to recent remarks by the Pakistani Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Jaiswal said the comments amounted to an open admission of state-sponsored terrorism. "The Special Assistant of the Prime Minister [of Pakistan] on Political Affairs has openly admitted that the very Mujahideen that the Pakistani establishment trained, funded, armed, and sent to India have turned their guns inwards, weaponising themselves against the state," the MEA spokesperson said. In an interview with Geo News, Sanaullah had said that the protesters in PoK were "the same people we once trained as Mujahideen. We sent them to fight, and today they are hanging around our necks."

Jaiswal further stated that the "so-called elections" in PoK reflected a rejection of the Pakistani regime by the people and noted that those facing the crackdown had sought an independent probe into the violence. "The so-called elections stand as a humiliating rejection of the Pakistan establishment. Facing a violent regime, the people have requested international organisations for an independent investigation into the unlawful killings. We urged that the international community should scrutinise Pakistan's actions and hold it accountable for its atrocities," he said.

The statement comes amid widespread protests in PoK, with demonstrators flagging poll rigging, political interference, and systematic suppression of democratic rights. The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has called for an urgent intervention by the United Nations (UN) over the worsening human rights situation in the region. New Delhi has consistently maintained that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is an integral part of India, and has repeatedly raised concerns over Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism and the violation of human rights in the region.

(With inputs from ANI).

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