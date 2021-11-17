India slams Pakistan at UNSC after it raises Kashmir issue, asks it to vacate POK

India has once again slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for raking up the Kashmir issue. India called on the neighbouring country to immediately vacate all areas of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal occupation.

India also underlined that Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the United Nations to propagate false and malicious propaganda against it. This comes after Pakistan's ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram raised the Kashmir issue at the 15-nation UNSC during the open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security Through Preventive Diplomacy'.

"I would like to categorical about India's position, the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," Dr Kajal Bhat, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, said on Tuesday.

Dr Bhat who comes from Jammu and Kashmir said in her remarks that UN member states are aware that Pakistan has an 'established history and policy' of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. She added that India will continue to take firm and decisive action against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

India's Counsellor also underlined that Pakistan 'holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UNSC'. Dr Bhat said that India desires to have normal neighbourly relations with all countries including Pakistan. "However, any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror hostility and violence," Bhat said.