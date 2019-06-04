India slams Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for its references on Kashmir

India has slammed Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its references on Kashmir in its final Communiqué at its summit in Makkah on 31 May.

Rejecting the OIC Communiqué, the Ministry of external affairs in a statement said, "The OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. It is reiterated that OIC should refrain from making such unwarranted references"

The OIC in its Communiqué mentioned Kashmir 6 times and said, it "reaffirmed its principled support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the realisation of their legitimate right to self-determination"

It is not for the first time OIC has made references on Kashmir, and India has slammed the 57 strong grouping of Muslim countries every time.

Since the early 1990s, communiqués and resolutions have been issued at the OIC summits and Ministerial meetings which have included one-sided criticism of India. Pakistan has been behind such anti-India references in the OIC communiqués/resolutions.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was invited for the 46th OIC Foreign ministers meet of OIC at Abu Dhabi on March 1 as the Guest of Honour. The invite was extended by Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Many countries such as Bangladesh, UAE and Syria have supported India's inclusion at the OIC but Pakistan has been creating resistance.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of Abu Dhabi foreign ministers meet were India was invited on 1 March, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said, "OIC has sent a very clear and positive sign to India, to the people of India, that the OIC, appreciates the relationship with India."

Adding, that the organisation "Looks forward to strengthening such a relationship with India to the point where we can embrace India one day in the OIC."

Pakistan boycotted the plenary session of OIC FMs meet due to Indian presence. Pakistan's foreign minister Qureshi had written to OICSecretary-General Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al Othaimeen asking him that UAE should rescind invite to India but the plea did not receive any response.

Earlier this year, Syrian envoy to India Dr Riad Abbas, told WION said, " India has full right to be a permanent member of OIC and we would like to be a full member of OIC."

Way back in 1969 the Indian delegation led by Congress leader Fakrudin Ali Ahmed, who later became the President of India, was not allowed to attend the final session of the OIC in Rabat, Morocco at the behest of Pakistan's then-president, Yahya Khan.