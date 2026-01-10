India slams NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani over letter to Umar Khalid: 'Better to focus on...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Umar Khalid, a former PhD scholar at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been lodged in jail for more than five years in connection with the February 2020 riots in the capital, in which 53 people were killed. He was recently denied bail by the Supreme Court, and his trial remains pending.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 12:45 AM IST

Zohran Mamdani (left) and Umar Khalid.
India on Friday slammed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over a letter he sent to jailed activist Umar Khalid. In a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Mamdani should be respectful of judiciaries in other democracies and that he should focus on the responsibilities he carries as NYC mayor. Mamdani had given a handwritten letter to Umar Khalid's parents when he met them in December 2025.

In his brief note, Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democrat, wrote: "Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you." A picture of the note was shared on social media by Khalid's partner Banojyotsna Lahiri. On Friday, in response to a reporter's question on the matter, Jaiswal said: "We expect public representatives to be respectful of the independence of the judiciary in other democracies. Expressing personal prejudices does not behove those in office. Instead of such comments, it would be better to focus on the responsibilities entrusted to them."

Mamdani's support for Umar Khalid first came to light during his tenure as a member of the New York State Assembly. In 2023, during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, Mamdani had read passages from Khalid's prison diary and said that the activist had been unjustly persecuted. Umar Khalid, 38, a former PhD scholar at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been lodged in jail for more than five years in connection with the February 2020 riots in the capital, in which 53 people were killed. He was recently denied bail by the Supreme Court, and his trial remains pending.

