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India slams China over admission of supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

The rebuke was issued during an MEA press briefing, after reports emerged about China's admission that it provided technical assistance to Pakistan during the May 2025 military clashes with India.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 12, 2026, 09:51 PM IST

India slams China over admission of supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
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India on Tuesday (May 12) issued a statement after Chinese officials admitted to supporting Pakistan during last year's Operation Sindoor. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that countries backing efforts to "protect terror infrastructure" must reflect on the impact such actions have on their global reputation and standing. The rebuke was issued during a ministry press briefing, after reports emerged about China's admission that it provided technical assistance to Pakistan during the May 2025 military clashes with India.

Speaking to reporters, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the international community closely watches how major powers align themselves. "We have seen reports that corroborate what was known earlier," Jaiswal said at a weekly media briefing. He added: "It is for nations that consider themselves responsible to reflect on whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing." The MEA spokesperson further said that Operation Sindoor "was a precise, targeted, and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest."

The statement comes after China, for the first time, confirmed that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during the four-day  military conflict with India in May last year. The admission was made by Chinese engineers, according to China's state media. India had recently marked the first anniversary of its Operation Sindoor, which was launched against terrorist camps located in Pakistan in response to the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town, in which more than two dozen civilians were gunned down. India has accused Pakistan of a direct role in the terror attack.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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