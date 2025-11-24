India slams China after Arunachal woman detained at Shanghai airport: 'Such conduct brings...'

The response comes following a detailed complaint by Prema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian citizen born in Arunachal Pradesh who currently lives in the UK. In her complaint, she alleged that she was detained, harassed, and mocked for roughly 18 hours on November 21 during her transit through Shanghai.

India has lodged a strong protest with China after a woman from Arunachal Pradesh was detained at the Shanghai Pudong Airport, India Today reported citing sources. Government officials described China's conduct as a "needless obstruction" at a time when both the countries are working to repair relations, that were soured in the aftermath of military clashes along the border in mid-2020. Government sources told the publication that a demarche has been issued both in Beijing and New Delhi, while the Indian consulate in Shanghai extended full assistance to the stranded passenger.

According to the report, government officials told Chinese counterparts that the passenger had been detained on "ludicrous grounds." They added that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and its residents have complete right to hold and travel on Indian passports. New Delhi also flagged that the actions of Chinese authorities violated international civil aviation norms. The officials further stated that such conduct "introduces unnecessary hurdles" in the broader push to stabilise bilateral relations.

The official response comes following a detailed complaint by Prema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian citizen born in Arunachal Pradesh who currently lives in the United Kingdom. In her complaint, she alleged that she was detained, harassed, and mocked for roughly 18 hours on November 21 during her transit through Shanghai while traveling from the UK to Japan. She said Chinese immigration officials declared her passport invalid solely because her place of birth was listed as Arunachal Pradesh and allegedly told her that the state was "part of China." In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prema termed the incident a "direct insult to India’s sovereignty and to the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh."