India has strongly condemned the remarks by Bangladesh over the ongoing violence in West Bengal against Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 - which was given the nod by the Parliament during the recently concluded budget session. India has termed Bangladesh's remarks "disingenuous" and an attempt to divert attention from the persecution of minorities in the neighbouring countries.

On Thursday, i.e., April 17, Bangladesh's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus's press secretary demanded Indian authorities to cater to the Muslim community, affected by the violence in West Bengal which has so far claimed three lives, leaving hundreds injured.

In response, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected Dhaka's remarks, asking the latter to focus on protecting the rights of its own minority communities.

"We reject the remarks made by the Bangladeshi side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal. This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India's concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free," Jaiswal said.

Further calling the remarks "unwarranted", he continued, "Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signalling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities".

Minorities targeted in Bangladesh

Since the exile of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year, the minority communities have been witnessing multiple attacks against them. As per a report by India Today, around 200 temples have been vandalised and several priests arrested.