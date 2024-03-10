Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India signs free trade agreement with European Free Trade Association

Meet man, once earned Rs 1000 per month, worked in theatre, now owns Rs 5000 crore company, his business is..

Viral video: Leopard comforts deer in unusual encounter, internet is stunned

Miss World contestants walk the ramp with stars of Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi at Sakal Ban song launch

Meet man who spent his childhood in extreme poverty, built Rs 7000 crore company, then got Rs 5000 crore due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India signs free trade agreement with European Free Trade Association

Meet man, once earned Rs 1000 per month, worked in theatre, now owns Rs 5000 crore company, his business is..

Viral video: Leopard comforts deer in unusual encounter, internet is stunned

Step inside Shweta Tiwari's lavish high-rise apartment with breathtaking view 

Wish to buy personal helicopter? Know the price

Here’s how this exiled nawab invented the famous Kolkata biryani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

India vs England Test Match Highlights: Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From The Test Match Series 2024

Miss World contestants walk the ramp with stars of Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi at Sakal Ban song launch

Meet actress who charged 5 times as much as Salman Khan, made him ‘unemployed’, quit films after blockbuster debut for…

Meet 60s’ top actress who gave hits with Dev Anand, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, her career ended after one statement

HomeIndia

India

India signs free trade agreement with European Free Trade Association

India signed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) bloc, on Sunday.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 01:06 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India signed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) bloc, on Sunday.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal co-chaired the meeting on the India-EFTA trade agreement in the national capital on Sunday.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is a regional trade organisation of four countries--Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland--that aims to promote free trade and economic integration.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Minister of Iceland, Bjarni Benediktsson, and Liechtenstein, Dominique Hasler, arrived in the national capital for the signing of Trade and Economic Participation Agreement (TEPA).

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal posted about her arrival sayng that the visit by the Liechtenstein minister will boost economic and commercial partnership between the two countries.

He added that Benediktsson's visit would further strengthen India-Iceland ties, including in spheres of trade and investment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the negotiators and signatories involved in the signing of the Trade and Economic Participation Agreement (TEPA).
"May this agreement mark the beginning of a new chapter in the journey of our nations toward a more prosperous future for us all," PM Modi said in a letter.

EFTA and India began negotiating a free trade agreement 15 years ago and the deal was eventually closed after 20 rounds of negotiations.

Over the past few months, India and EFTA have significantly intensified their engagement, highlighting the commitment of both parties to achieving an early conclusion to the TEPA negotiations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

These action stars rejected role in Farah Khan's Happy New Year, didn't work with Shah Rukh Khan, director said...

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty opens up on Rajya Sabha nomination, says 'double....'

'I am personally not...': Aakash Chopra on India star's IPL 2024 snub

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani live on 27th floor of Rs 15000 crore Antilia, here's why

Uttar Pradesh: 76 hostel students in Greater Noida hospitalised due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement