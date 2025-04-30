The airspace closure will be in effect from April 30 to May 23, 2025.

India has closed its airspace for aircraft of Pakistani airlines. A NOTAM has been issued for both civilian and military Pakistani planes. The airspace closure will be in effect from April 30 to May 23, 2025. Pakistani airlines will be forced to take longer routes through countries such as China or Sri Lanka to reach Southeast Asian destinations like Kuala Lumpur, officials said.

The Indian government has also blocked Instagram accounts of popular Pakistani artists, including actors Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir Ali Zafar. The government has already banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, making its revival conditional on Pakistan ending support for cross-border terrorism. India has closed its airspace for aircraft of Pakistani airlines. The NOTAM is issued for both civilian and military Pakistani planes. Pakistan has also closed its airspace to Indian airlines following New Delhi's measures against its neighbour after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

