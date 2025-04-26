Officials said the information came from a mix of technical intelligence, credible eyewitness accounts, and inputs from intelligence agencies.

India has told the international community that it has strong evidence linking the Pahalgam terror attack to Pakistan. Officials said the information came from a mix of technical intelligence, credible eyewitness accounts, and inputs from intelligence agencies. The attack killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam earlier this week.

Over the past two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with 13 world leaders. More than 30 ambassadors have also met with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to The Indian Express, the foreign envoys were told that electronic traces of the attackers and their group, The Resistance Front, were found in at least two places in Pakistan. Some of the terrorists have also been identified, and past records show they came from Pakistan and had taken part in earlier terror activities.

India has taken diplomatic steps against Pakistan and explained these moves to foreign governments. According to officials, the evidence clearly proves Pakistan’s involvement in the attack.

This is part of India’s broader strategy to isolate Pakistan and build global pressure. Misri stressed that the attack had "cross-border linkages" while announcing the measures.

At the same time, India has assured the world that it remains safe for tourists. The MEA has asked countries not to rush into issuing travel advisories. The US and UK have already released such advisories.

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof called PM Modi. Starmer said he was “horrified” by the attack and expressed deep condolences. Schoof also condemned the “cowardly act” and showed strong support for India.

Other leaders who have spoken to Modi include the heads of France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Egypt, Jordan, Mauritius, Nepal, Australia, and the US.