India shares 'Bhilwara model' with Canada, to send 5 million Hydroxychloroquine tablets to country

India has shared with Canada the "Bhilwara model" of containing the COVID-19 pandemic and will be sending 5 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the North American country. Speaking exclusively to our principle diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, India's high commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, said India and Canada are collaborating at multiple levels to deal with the coronavirus crisis and the Indian mission is reaching out to the Indian community - from Nova Scotia to Vancouver, especially through the use of technology.

Bisaria has written to Canadian provinces and universities to assist stranded Indian students while Indian diaspora has already opened doors to help them.

Question: How are India and Canada collaborating over COVID-19 crisis?

Ajay Bisaria: India and Canada are collaborating at multiple levels in pandemic times. Our Prime Ministers have been a part of the global conversation in the G20 context. Our Foreign Ministers have been in touch. Commerce Ministers of both countries have had several chats on operational details of trade exchanges. The supply chains from India remain intact and dependable. For instance, we have just cleared a shipment of 5 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to Canada. We are exchanging knowledge on policy responses. We have shared with Canada the ‘Bhilwara model’ of containing the pandemic. We are in turn studying the Canadian model of designing regulations for re-engineering auto sector production lines for health manufacture. I have discussed such issues with the Canadian Ministers, most recently with Minister for Innovation Navdeep Bains. On more immediate matters, India has facilitated multiple evacuation flights to send Canadian citizens home. I have begun teleconferencing with business leaders. We are also looking at business level responses to the current crisis. And we are preparing for business in the new normal of post-pandemic times. In short, we have reacted the way strategic partners should in a crisis. By remaining in close touch, by helping out where possible, by planning ahead.

Question: How is the Indian mission taking care of the Indians in Canada?

Ajay Bisaria: We have over 7,00,000 Indian passport holders in Canada today. This includes a contingent of over 2,25,000 students. Naturally, many of these citizens are keen to get back to India but can’t, given the global lockdown. These are extraordinary times, they call for discipline and patience. India is in strict lockdown. In Canada too, the quarantine act has been invoked and most provinces are in states of a medical emergency. There are no flights operating to India till 3 May. Our advice to Indians here is to stay where they are, to avoid all travel and to follow the advisories and instructions of the Canadian authorities.

Question: How is the NRI community helping in the mission's efforts?

Ajay Bisaria: We are hugely proud of the success of the Indian community in Canada. The strength of this diaspora goes beyond its size of 1.6 million. Indo-Canadians occupy unique leadership positions in politics and business. And they have shown tremendous generosity in assisting people in distress at this time. Several temples, gurudwaras, NGOs, and even cultural organizations being run by people of Indian origin have come forward to provide food, shelter, medicines and other necessities to the Indian students and other Indians stranded here. Diaspora groups have set up helplines and are providing free advice to people ranging from availing emergency benefits to immigration and visa issues. We, at the High Commission, have tried to facilitate connections. We have conferred with students, as also community leaders - from Nova Scotia to Vancouver, and tried to get a sense of their issues and concerns. I have also written to the leadership of provinces and universities explaining what our students need in these difficult times. Similarly, we are helping out Indians who find themselves stranded in Canada. Some of them have run out of medication and we are working with community doctors and pharmacies to prescribe medicines. Some community members have offered boarding at hotels owned by them.

Question: Any innovative way to reach out to the Indian community?

Ajay Bisaria: We are harnessing all technology to connect and reach out. At the High Commission, we have established an automated help-desk that provides answers and updated information to the most common issues that people here have. It converses in English and Hindi and will soon add Punjabi. Our Mission in Ottawa and our consulates in Toronto and Vancouver have buzzing helplines and heavy e-mail traffic of queries which are patiently answered. We are committed to creating a home away from home for Indian nationals in these troubled times. With technology, it’s easier to remain connected even when we’re isolated!