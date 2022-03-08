India's sex ratio improves considerably: Latest survey puts 1,020 females per 1,000 males, villages ahead

Today is March 8 and as we celebrate International Women's Day, India has achieved a feat that it can boast of. For the first time the number of women in the country have exceeded that of the men. According to the latest round of National Family Health Survey, India has 1,020 females per 1,000 males.

In 1951, this figure was 946 per 1,000 males. By 2015, this figure reached 991 females per 1,000 males.

More women per 1000 men in villages

Female foeticide has remained a major problem in the country. Chances of life for the female child has been less as compared to male child.

The latest survey shows more girls in villages compared to cities. In villages, there is 1,037 females for every 1,000 males.

If we look at the ratio in the Indian cities then it is 985 females for every 1,000 males which is lesser than in villages.

According to the 4th National Family Health Survey, there were 1,009 women against 1,000 men in villages and 956 in cities.

Sex ratio of children

The sex ratio at birth in 2015-16 was 919 girls per 1000 children, which has now increased to 929.

For this reason, the number of women per 1,000 men has increased both in the cities and in the villages.

The best part is that villages are leading in this improvement of sex ratio at birth when compared to cities.

Work wise improvement

Women constitute 43% of the graduates of science and mathematics. This number is much higher than that of the US, UK and Germany.

While in the United States there is 34% women science and mathematics graduates, in United Kingdom it is 38% and in Germany it is 27%.

In job creation also women have done an incredible work. Of the 50,000 startups registered in the country, 45% are by women entrepreneurs.

According to Boston Consulting Group, start-ups founded or co-founded by women generate 10% more revenue than men over a five-year period.

These startups have a more inclusive work culture and employ three times more women than men indicating the beginning of the era of women.

Women-led businesses to grow in the next 5 years

Boston Consulting has reported in its research that women-led businesses are projected to grow by 90% in the next 5 years.

By 2030 more than 30 million companies will be owned by women and they are expected to generate 15 to 17 crore jobs.

At present, more than 1.57 crore business companies in India are owned by women, including start-ups.

Women are taking loans from men for MSME business including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Women have taken a loan of Rs 20.82 lakh crore, while men have taken a loan of Rs 11.56 crore for business.