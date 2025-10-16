India set to unveil its first longest underwater tunnel, located in..., to reduce travel time from 6 to 1.5 ho
INDIA
India is working on building its first underwater tunnel below the Brahmaputra River in Assam. The tunnel is 15.6 km long and is designed as a twin-tube tunnel, while the project is estimated to cost Rs 14,900 crore.
India is working on building its first underwater tunnel below the Brahmaputra River in Assam. The tunnel is 15.6 km long and is designed as a twin-tube tunnel, while the project is estimated to cost Rs 14,900 crore. The Public Investment Board (PIB) has given its clearance to the project, which is yet to get a nod from the Union Cabinet. The massive structure is being built 32 metres beneath Brahmaputra’s deepest bed level. After the construction is completed, it will become one of India’s most ambitious and complex civil engineering projects in history.
The Defence Ministry will provide 20% of the funds for the project, while the remaining 80% will be funded from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, making the project relevant for both civilian and defence purposes.
The twin-tube tunnel is a four-lane engineering wonder built deep below the riverbed. It is designed as two unidirectional tunnels with each having two lanes. As the tunnel is being built near the China border, it has a strategic relevance to it.
The tunnel will massively reduce the travel time between Numaligarh and Gohpur, from 240 km to just 34 km. The commutation will also be reduced from more than 6 hours to just half an hour. The tunnel will also provide easy access to Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and other northeastern states. With travel time reduced, the tunnel will facilitate faster deployment of defence personnel and equipment. With this, civilian travel will become safer, especially during the monsoon season, the time when ferry and bridge routes often get stuck.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was inspired by the Atal Tunnel in the Himalayas. The idea for this stemmed from there, which turned a long time wish into a nationally recognised strategic corridor, bridging the gap between the two banks of the Brahmaputra closer than they were before.
The project is approved by the National Board for Wildlife, but it must go through a series of environmental checks, including studies on sediment patterns, groundwater movement, and seismic resilience, significant for a tunnel of this scale.