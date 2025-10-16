India set to unveil its first longest underwater tunnel, located in..., to reduce travel time from 6 to 1.5 ho

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pankaj Dheer funeral: Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim get teary-eyed at Mahabharat actor's last rites

Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM Sarma condemns Baksa jail violence, says, 'Political parties trying to...'

DNA TV Show: How Trump tarnished the reputation of US passport

Mohammed Shami out of India's plans? South Africa legend drops shocking statement

BTS to make its grand comeback in March 2026? RM spills out the secret, ARMY calls him 'spoiler king'

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...

India's richest village is located in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore in bank deposits; know all about it

Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan's currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's rupee despite crisis?

Dinesh Karthik breaks silence on Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup plans amid retirement rumours, shares London insights

Pankaj Dheer funeral: Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim get teary-eyed at Mahabharat actor's last rites

Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim get teary-eyed at Pankaj Dheer's funeral

Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM Sarma condemns Baksa jail violence, says, 'Political parties trying to...'

Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM Sarma condemns Baksa jail violence

INDIA

India is working on building its first underwater tunnel below the Brahmaputra River in Assam. The tunnel is 15.6 km long and is designed as a twin-tube tunnel, while the project is estimated to cost Rs 14,900 crore.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 12:32 AM IST

India is building its first underwater tunnel below the Brahmaputra River in Assam
India is working on building its first underwater tunnel below the Brahmaputra River in Assam. The tunnel is 15.6 km long and is designed as a twin-tube tunnel, while the project is estimated to cost Rs 14,900 crore. The Public Investment Board (PIB) has given its clearance to the project, which is yet to get a nod from the Union Cabinet. The massive structure is being built 32 metres beneath Brahmaputra’s deepest bed level. After the construction is completed, it will become one of India’s most ambitious and complex civil engineering projects in history.

The Defence Ministry will provide 20% of the funds for the project, while the remaining 80% will be funded from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, making the project relevant for both civilian and defence purposes.

What are the features of the underwater twin-tube tunnel in Assam?

The twin-tube tunnel is a four-lane engineering wonder built deep below the riverbed. It is designed as two unidirectional tunnels with each having two lanes. As the tunnel is being built near the China border, it has a strategic relevance to it.

What are the benefits of the tunnel project?

The tunnel will massively reduce the travel time between Numaligarh and Gohpur, from 240 km to just 34 km. The commutation will also be reduced from more than 6 hours to just half an hour. The tunnel will also provide easy access to Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and other northeastern states. With travel time reduced, the tunnel will facilitate faster deployment of defence personnel and equipment. With this, civilian travel will become safer, especially during the monsoon season, the time when ferry and bridge routes often get stuck.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was inspired by the Atal Tunnel in the Himalayas. The idea for this stemmed from there, which turned a long time wish into a nationally recognised strategic corridor, bridging the gap between the two banks of the Brahmaputra closer than they were before.

The project is approved by the National Board for Wildlife, but it must go through a series of environmental checks, including studies on sediment patterns, groundwater movement, and seismic resilience, significant for a tunnel of this scale. 

