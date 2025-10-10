Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement says, 'upgrading technical mission...'

Good News for Indian employees: THESE sectors to see MAJOR salary hike in 2026, they are...

Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic as..., warned against..., know all about his new roles

Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar and other cities

Google Employees ALERT: Sundar Pichai's company changes 'Work from Anywhere' policy, now one day will count as...

Will Pat Cummins miss Ashes 2025-26? Here's what head coach Andrew McDonald revealed

BIG embarrassment for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as US rejects reports of new supply of AMRAAM missiles: ‘No upgrade…’

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar claims Tanya Mittal kissed Amaal Malik's....; video goes viral

Laapataa Ladies actors bag BIG projects, Pratibha Ranta replaces Janhvi Kapoor in...; Nitanshi Goel to feature in...

Karwa Chauth 2025: Check moonrise timings in Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good News for Indian employees: THESE sectors to see MAJOR salary hike in 2026, they are...

Good News for Indian employees: THESE sectors to see MAJOR salary hike in 2026,

Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic as..., warned against..., know all about his new roles

Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic as paid advisor, to donate his salary

Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar and other cities

Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeIndia

INDIA

India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement says, 'upgrading technical mission...'

EAM Jaishankar on Friday, said India will be upgrading its technical mission in the Afghan capital Kabul to an embassy, amid the visit of Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement says, 'upgrading technical mission...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

EAM Jaishankar on Friday, said India will be upgrading its technical mission in the Afghan capital Kabul to an embassy, amid the visit of Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

"I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India..." "India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," Jaishankar said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary record in 2nd Test vs West Indies
    Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary reco
    Rise and Fall: Aly Goni slams Akriti Negi for showing middle finger to Arjun Bijlani, says 'it exposes your...'
    Rise and Fall: Aly slams Akriti for showing middle finger to Arjun
    Gauahar Khan shares cryptic note after Ismail Darbar says his son Zaid Darbar can stop her from working: 'Amid all the noise...'
    Gauahar shares note after Ismail says his son Zaid can stop her from working
    Ismail Darbar won't work with 'insecure' Sanjay Leela Bhansali even for Rs 100 crore, SLAMS director for...: 'Pehli fursat mein...'
    Ismail Darbar won't work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali even for Rs 100 crore
    Google Gemini Nano Banana AI can now generate romantic couple photos with THESE prompts
    Google Gemini Nano Banana AI can now generate romantic couple photos with THESE
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE