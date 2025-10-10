India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement says, 'upgrading technical mission...'
INDIA
EAM Jaishankar on Friday, said India will be upgrading its technical mission in the Afghan capital Kabul to an embassy, amid the visit of Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
"I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India..." "India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," Jaishankar said.