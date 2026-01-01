FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

India set to impose NEW taxes on cigarettes, tobacco products, staring from…; Here's all you need to know

Cigarettes will become more expensive from 1 February 2026 after the government imposed additional excise duty on tobacco products. The move replaces the GST compensation cess and led to a sharp fall in shares of ITC and Godfrey Phillips following the announcement.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 01:02 PM IST

The Union government has announced an increase in excise duty on tobacco products, a move that is set to make cigarettes more expensive from 1 February 2026. The decision is expected to impact nearly 10 crore smokers across India, the world’s most populous country.

Late on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance notified new rules under the Chewing Tobacco, Jarda Scented Tobacco and Gutkha Packing Machines (Capacity Determination and Collection of Duty) Rules, 2026. Under these rules, cigarettes will attract an additional excise duty ranging from ₹2,050 to ₹8,500 per 1,000 sticks, depending on their length.

Tobacco Tax Structure Revised

The new excise duty will be levied over and above the existing Goods and Services Tax (GST) of 40% on cigarettes and other tobacco products such as pan masala. Bidis, however, will continue to be taxed at a lower GST rate of 18%.

The revised structure replaces the GST compensation cess, which will be discontinued as part of the government’s broader effort to simplify and rationalise the indirect tax regime. From February 2026, a new Health and National Security Cess will be imposed on pan masala, while tobacco products will be subject to additional excise duty.

Parliament Cleared New Levies in December

The legislative groundwork for these changes was laid in December, when Parliament passed two bills enabling the imposition of the Health and National Security Cess on pan masala manufacturers and the levy of excise duty on tobacco products. The government has now formally notified 1 February 2026 as the date from which the new levies will come into force.

On the same day, the existing compensation cess, currently applied at varying rates, will cease to apply.

Cigarette Stocks Slide After Announcement

The announcement had an immediate impact on the stock market, with shares of major cigarette manufacturers falling sharply. ITC, the country’s largest cigarette maker and the company behind brands such as Gold Flake and Classic, declined around 2% and emerged as the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

Godfrey Phillips India, which distributes Marlboro cigarettes in India, saw its shares fall over 4%. ITC also led declines in the FMCG index, which was trading lower by around 0.6%.

Impact on Consumers and Industry

Industry analysts expect the higher tax burden to translate into increased retail prices for cigarettes. While the move aligns with public health objectives, it also marks a significant shift in how tobacco products are taxed following the withdrawal of the GST compensation cess.

