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India set to enter plastic currency era as one billion Rs 10 and Rs 20 polymer notes get nod

India is set to enter a new currency era as Rs 10 and Rs 20 polymer notes move closer to reality. How are these banknotes different from the already existing paper currency?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

India set to enter plastic currency era as one billion Rs 10 and Rs 20 polymer notes get nod
India is set to test polymer notes in Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations. (AI-Generated)
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India is all set to introduce new form of currency in the market as the central government has approved the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s proposal to conduct field trials of polymer banknotes in Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations.

 

In the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's written reply to the Rajya Sabha, she mentioned that the RBI had sent a proposal to the Centre in terms of Section 25 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, for introduction of one billion pieces each of Rs 10 and Rs 20 polymer banknotes for field trails and for regular issuance of polymer banknotes in these two denominations after successful completion of field trials.

 

''The proposal has been approved by the government. As per the RBI, these polymer banknotes are proposed to be issued along with paper substrate-based banknotes,'' she said. It means the RBI will not test the new polymer banknotes in real-world conditions before any decision is taken on wider circulation. However, the exact timeline for the regular introduction of polymer notes has not been announced yet.

 

What is the need of polymer currency?

 

The polymer banknotes are made of a synthetic material rather than the cotton-based paper traditionally used for currency in India. Such notes are more durable as they are resistant to water, dirt, and everyday wear and tear.

 

Once such notes become a reality, it will allow authorities to assess how the notes perform in India's cash-handling system and how they are adapted by people and businesses.

 

Will these notes replace old currency?

 

The approval for polymer banknotes doesn't imply that existing paper banknotes will be withdrawn. Notably, the new currency will only be tested in the system along with the current banknotes in circulation. If these trials are successful, polymer banknotes could gradually become a part of the permanent currency system.

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