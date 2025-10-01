Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; nutritionist reveals why it’s a power habit
No kidding! This woman charges up to Rs 26,64,000 to help parents name their babies
Pakistan: 8 killed amid massive protest in PoK due to heavy firing by army
Attention Google Chrome users! Indian govt warns of multiple high-risk security flaws; here's what you should do
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, direct mythological sequel, he took away...
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi apologises to BCCI over Asia Cup 2025 row, creates new drama around handing around trophy handover
Celebrate Dussehra with Gemini: 6 AI prompts to create festive photos of yourself
Russia's Putin to visit India: Su-57, S-500 and more form the core of talks, here's what we know so far
India set to develop indigenous 5th-Gen stealth fighter, to be operational by...; know price, key details here
Hurun Rich List 2025: Mukesh Ambani beats Gautam Adani, becomes India’s richest man with net worth of Rs...
INDIA
Multiple Indian firms, along with their partner companies, have submitted their bids to tie up with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for developing and designing the indigenous fifth-generation fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
Multiple Indian firms, along with their partner companies, have submitted their bids to tie up with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for developing and designing the indigenous fifth-generation fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). September 30 was the last day for submission of bids in response to the Expression of Interest issued by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.
Multiple bids have been received from the major Indian firms to partner for a Rs 15,000 crore design and development project for the DRDO. The bids will now be examined by a committee formed under former BranMos Aerospace chief A Sivathanu Pillai, defence officials told ANI. The Pillai committee will then submit its evaluation report and recommendations to the Defence Ministry, which will make the final decision on choosing partners for the project, they said.
The Defence Ministry has been deeply involved with the project ever since it was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security last year. The Defence Secretary has been working closely with the DRDO and ADA to expedite the process, ensuring the project remains on track and meets its timelines. In this project, Larsen and Toubro is partnering with Bharat Electronics Limited, and Bharat Earth Movers Limited has partnered with other private sector companies. The biggest aerospace player in the country, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has also submitted its bids for the project.
ALSO READ: Gautam Adani-led THIS company shows interest in making stealth fighter jet AMCA
The AMCA is expected to be ready for production and induction into the Indian Air Force by the year 2034-35. The design and development partner for the project may also serve as the production partner, with at least 125 aircraft likely to be produced. The manufacturing project is expected to be worth around Rs 2 lakh crores for producing around seven squadrons of the most advanced indigenous planes.
The AMCA, or the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, will be a single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather fifth-generation stealth, multirole combat aircraft, which can be used by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. It will be developed to perform many types of missions, including air supremacy, ground-strike, Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) and electronic warfare (EW). It will be built in such a way that it can supplant the Russia-made fighter Sukhoi Su-30MKI, the backbone of the IAF fighter fleet.