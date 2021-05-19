India serves notice to WhatsApp to withdraw new privacy policy, gives one-week time to respond

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has sent a second notice to Facebook-owned WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy and has given a week's time to respond on the same.

India has taken up discriminatory treatment of Indian users vis-à-vis users in Europe by WhatsApp. IT ministry has given seven days time to respond to notice or 'necessary' steps in consonance with the law will be taken, say sources

India's IT ministry had sent a notice on May 18 to WhatsApp to withdraw its Privacy Policy 2021.

IT Ministry said, "It's 'irresponsible' for WhatsApp to leverage this position to impose unfair terms and conditions on Indian users."