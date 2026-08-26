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India sends 10 tonnes of relief material to Nepal amid deadly flash flood

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India sends 10 tonnes of relief material to Nepal amid deadly flash flood

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India stands with Nepal and its people in meeting the challenge.

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ANI

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 10:37 PM IST

India sends 10 tonnes of relief material to Nepal amid deadly flash flood
India dispatches relief material for flood-hit Nepal (Photo: X/S Jaishankar).
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India has dispatched 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) along with essential medicines to support Nepal, which is dealing with devastating floods. In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India stands with Nepal and its people in meeting the challenge. "Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," he said.

The C130J deployed by the Indian Air Force for the relief efforts is carrying 10 tons of relief material to Nepal. This includes emergency items such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance. He said India stands firmly in solidarity with its "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time.

The Prime Minister said teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts. "Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Embassy of India in Beijing said in a post on X that it is in close touch with local authorities to assist affected Indian nationals, releasing ground contact points alongside helpline channels via the embassies in Beijing and Kathmandu. "In view of the recent flash-flood in the border areas in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China, Indian nationals stranded in the vicinity can seek assistance from the following contact points: i) Chinese officials on the ground: 0086 139 8999 0012 ii) Embassy of India, Beijing: 0086 185 1428 4905 (can also contacted through WhatsApp) iii) Embassy of India, Kathmandu: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500 (Both numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp) The Embassy in Beijing is in close touch with local authorities to assist affected Indian nationals. Please follow all official advisories issued by local authorities," the post said.

The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs issued urgent coordination channels for Americans impacted by the Rasuwa flooding, directing citizens to local search-and-rescue lines and enrollment programs. "US citizens who need urgent assistance related to the Rasuwa flooding should call the U.S. Embassy at +977-1-423-4000. For local search-and-rescue assistance, call Nepal's disaster hotline at 1234. U.S. citizens in Nepal should enroll in or update their information in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program at http://travel.state.gov.," the Bureau wrote on X. At least 72 people have been confirmed dead and dozens are still missing following a devastating flash flood that swept through Rasuwa and neighbouring districts, according to The Kathmandu Post. Several hundred people are reported missing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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