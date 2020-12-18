India sees Indian Ocean Rim Association playing crucial role in Indo Pacific

Headlines

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

World Cup 2023: Hotel rates soar in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

India

India sees Indian Ocean Rim Association playing crucial role in Indo Pacific

India will be setting up Mahatma Gandhi library at the IORA Secretariat in Mauritius. It has already deployed an IT Expert at the Secretariat.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 04:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India sees the Indian ocean rim association (IORA), playing an important role in the Indo Pacific, with India's Minister of State (MOS) in the Ministry of external affairs V Muraleedharan highlighting its "importance as a platform for regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region and the wider Indo-Pacific".

Minister's comments come even as India, along with countries like Australia, Japan, the US, UK, Germany are focusing on the concept. ASEAN came up with its outlook on Indo pacific last year.

The council of ministers of IORA countries had met on December 17 virtually, with Muraleedharan pointing out the contributions made "by India, as a coordinating country, in two priority areas of IORA namely, Disaster Risk Management and Academic, Science & Technology", MEA statement said.

India will be setting up Mahatma Gandhi library at the IORA Secretariat in Mauritius. It has already deployed an IT Expert at the Secretariat.

The MEA in the statement said, "India views IORA as a unique platform for promotion of peace stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific through greater inter-regional partnership."

The increasingly influential Indian ocean grouping also saw France becoming its 23rd member on the basis of the Reunion Islands. Réunion is an Indian ocean Island in the east of Africa and is a French overseas territory.

French presence comes, in the backdrop of its engagement with India and Australia in a trilateral format and it appointing an envoy for the Indo pacific--Christophe Penot, which is a first anywhere.

UAE is the chair of IORA for this year and under its leadership adopted the Emirates Communique and the IORA’s Solidarity and Cooperation Statement in response to Covid-19.

India is one of the founding members of the grouping formed in 1997.

 Only 2 countries that have the Indian ocean as its shores and are not part of the grouping are-- Pakistan and Myanmar.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi announces agri-drones for 10 crore women; highlights female leadership

'Face life with self-confidence': CM MK Stalin after NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who leads Rs 80,077 crore company

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE