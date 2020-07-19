India sees highest single-day spike of 38,902 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 10.77 lakh

India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 10,77,618, out of which there are 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured.

India has yet again witnessed its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 10,77,618, out of which there are 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,00,937 cases reported until Saturday.

While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,65,714 cases and 2,403 deaths due to COVID-19, Delhi has reported a total of 1,21,582 cases and 3,597 deaths due to the virus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 1,37,91,869 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 17, of these 3,58,127 samples were tested yesterday.