COVID-19 update: India sees 55.4% jump in cases, registers 58,097 new infections in 24 hours

India registered 58,097 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is 55.4% more than yesterday's figure, Union Health Ministry data revealed. This is the highest jump during a period of surge since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

The fresh infections are over 20,000 higher than the tally of 37,123 recorded on Monday. There has been 15,389 recoveries and 534 deaths in the last 24 hours. While the daily positivity rate stands at 4.18%, the active cases in the country is 2,14,004. The recovery rate is currently at 98.01%. At least 15,389 people have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.61%. The active caseload stands at 2,14,004. The weekly positivity rate is 2.60 per cent; daily positivity rate is 4.18 per cent.

The country has 2,135 cases of Omicron infection as of Tuesday, the most in Maharashtra with 653 cases, followed by Delhi with 464 cases. There is a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra recorded 18,466 new COVID-19 cases, while Delhi recorded 5.481 cases, West Bengal reported 9,073, Karnataka registered 2,479 cases, Tamil Nadu (2,731), Gujarat (2,265), Rajasthan: 1,137

Punjab registered 1,027 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Over 147 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India, making a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19.