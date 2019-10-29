India, Saudi Arabia share similar security concerns in their neighbourhood: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia will only grow stronger as he highlighted the cooperation between the two countries on several fronts.

The arrived in Saudi Arabia late on Monday night for an official visit to the kingdom where he will hold a bilateral meeting with King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, besides delivering the keynote address to the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Forum.

Ahead of his visit, Modi spoke to Saudi newspaper Arab News on India-Saudi Arabia ties and its future.

The Prime Minister said that two countries have been working together within the G20 to reduce inequality and promote sustainable development.

Speaking on the Strategic Partnership Council, an agreement on which will be signed during PM's Riyadh visit on Tuesday, Modi said it will begin a new era of cooperation across sectors.

"Our ties across various dimensions such as trade, investment, security and defence cooperation are robust and deep, and will only strengthen further," he said.

The Strategic Partnership Council will be headed by PM Modi and crown prince and have two verticals at foreign and trade ministers level.

On the cooperation and coordination between the two countries on security issues, PM said India and Saudi Arabia share similar security concerns in their neighbourhood.

"In that respect, I am happy that our cooperation, particularly in the field of counterterrorism, security and strategic issues, is progressing very well," he told the Kingdom's leading English daily.

Adding that there is a Joint Committee on Defense Cooperation that holds regular meetings, Modi said, "We have identified a number of areas of mutual interest and cooperation in the field of defence and security. We are also in the process of entering into agreements on security cooperation, collaboration in defence industries, and also agreed to hold a comprehensive security dialogue mechanism between the two countries."

The Prime Minister pointed out that stable oil prices are crucial for the growth of the global economy, particularly for developing countries. He highlighted that from a buyer-seller relationship where India imports around 18% of its crude oil from the Kingdom, the two countries are now moving toward a closer strategic partnership that will include Saudi investments in downstream oil and gas projects.

He said that besides Saudi Aramco's participation in a major refinery and petrochemical project on the west coast, the government is also forward to the participation of the petrochemical giant in India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

In a message to .6 million strong Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia, PM said that the "country is proud of the place that you have made for yourself in the Kingdom, and your hard work and commitment have helped to generate a lot of goodwill for the overall bilateral relationship."

The Prime Minister will hold important meetings with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Tuesday. The focus of his visit will be on energy, the launching of RuPay card in the kingdom and a speech at the third FII Forum, also known as the "Davos of the Desert".