India’s Sanjay Manjrekar questions democracy, Pakistan’s Danish Kaneria tells Delhi Police to ‘bat first’: Two takes on CJP protest

Contrasting reactions to the CJP protest have sparked an unexpected debate on social media after a former Pakistani cricketer urged Delhi Police to ‘bat first’, while a former Indian cricketer questioned its actions. Here's what happened.

Former India and Pakistan cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Danish Kaneria have weighed in on the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in Delhi, offering sharply contrasting reactions. While the former Pakistan spinner appeared to urge the Delhi Police to come down hard on protesters with his ‘bat first’ post, former Indian batter Manjrekar questioned the police action, citing democratic freedom.

The contrasting posts by these two cricketers have captivated the attention of many on an unexpected divide, with a Pakistani cricketer calling for a hard response to protesters while an Indian cricketer raises questions about police action.

Danish Kaneria’s ‘bat first’ remark

Ahead of the CJP protest on Saturday, October 10, the former Pakistani leg-spinner used a cricket-themed post to tell Delhi Police about their approach towards demonstrators. ''I hope Delhi Police win the toss and decide to bat first!'' he wrote on his X handle.

I hope Delhi Police win the toss and decide to bat first! — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) October 10, 2026

Sanjay Manjrekar questions democracy

The former India cricketer and popular commentator took a different position (in favour of the CJP protest) and wrote, ''Peaceful protests is a democratic activity. Last time I heard India was a democratic country.''

Peaceful protests is a democratic activity. Last time I heard India was a democratic country. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 10, 2026

What happened today?

Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP had planned a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Delhi Police had denied permission for any gathering at the protest site, citing security reasons and procedural requirements.

However, Dipke, along with other CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, flew to Delhi and were detained inside the flight soon after its landing at the Delhi airport. Later, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also detained from his residence in Gurugram while he was preparing to join the protest in Delhi.

Several opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, and Sanjay Singh, among others, were also detained by Delhi Police at different locations.

Meanwhile, security measures even extended beyond police deployment and barricades on Saturday ahead of the protests, as several metro stations were closed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the request of Delhi Police. Rail services were also affected as several trains which were scheduled to arrive at or depart from Delhi were cancelled. However, the CJP protest was not as intense as it became earlier this year in July, when activist Sonam Wangchuk was also a part of it and was on a hunger strike for NEET students.