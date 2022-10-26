‘India safest country for minorities’: BJP defends govt as Opposition sparks debate on UK PM Rishi Sunak

UK PM Rishi Sunak (File photo)

As many Indians were celebrating the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the political development led to a heated war of words between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the opposition parties in India.

Opposition leaders in India have lauded the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the Britain PM while raising a question on the BJP government in India, saying that a minority will never be able to be the Prime Minister of our country if BJP is in power.

Leaders like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have asked whether a person from a minority community would become the Prime Minister of the country. Owaisi further said that he wants to see a hijab-wearing woman as the Prime Minister of India.

Replying to the allegations put up by Owaisi about how BJP is targeting minority communities in India, senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that India is the safest country for minorities and Owaisi wants to create differences between Hindus and Muslims through his statements.

"Owaisi is an expert in making strange statements. He is not happy if a person from a minority community becomes the Prime Minister of England. In India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, Zakir Hussain, APJ Abdul Kalam, and Manmohan Singh had posted of President or Prime Minister,” Hussain said, as quoted by ANI.

The senior BJP leader further added, “The kind of language being spoken by Owaisi is unfortunate. What message does he want to give by making such a statement? Only a person chosen by the people of the country becomes the Prime Minister.”

"Our Prime Minister says Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas. Congress made the Muslims of India poor and when the son of a poor person became the Prime Minister, he made plans for the poor. The benefits go to minorities and the poor," said the BJP leader.

He further said that there cannot be a better leader for the Muslims of India than Narendra Modi, who is working for the betterment of all communities.

(With ANI inputs)

