Pushpendra Saroj -- currently India's youngest Member of Parliament (MP) and a leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) -- has said that he deeply admires Nitin Gadkari of the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Not one voice from the Opposition was there to oppose him," he said. "Every question that was taken up was discussed, was handled by him." He added that usually there is a lot of hullabaloo in the House during such sessions.
Saroj further shared that during the same Question Hour session, Gadkari said he had directed all his officials that when a Member of Parliament comes to meet him, "you should take him very seriously because he is representing lakhs of people...He has a problem, that's why he has walked up to me, and it is our responsibility to solve that problem."
"I think I really look up to him," Saroj concluded.
Saroj is the son of SP leader Indrajit Saroj. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he defeated two-time BJP MP Vinod Sonkar from the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
