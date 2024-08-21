Twitter
REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

'If you shout at me, I will...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on her fight with paparazzi, says 'I am not public property'

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato to buy new business for Rs 2048 crore from...

India

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

To strengthen economic and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Telangana State, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan hosted a business meeting.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 10:19 PM IST

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...
To strengthen economic and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Telangana State, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan hosted a business meeting with Yusuf Aljawder, Chairman of the Management Board, Astana International Airport, Kazakhstan, in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, Yusuf Aljawder provided a brief overview of Astana International Airport and the operations of terminal holdings UAE, which operates 12 airports in various countries.

Pradeep Panicker, Chief Executive Officer of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., and Ashish Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer-Aero & Cargo, presented their operations in India and overseas. The meeting focused on discussing the potential for operating direct flights between Hyderabad, India, and Astana, Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a dinner in honour of Yusuf Aljawder at Xanadu.

The dinner was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Gareth Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad, Aaref Alnuai, Consul General of UAE in Hyderabad, Moin Kareem, Former Director of United Nations for Central Asia, Vikram Jain, Canada Trade Commissioner, High Commission of Canada in Hyderabad, Ashish Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, Pearl Kapur, Founder & Chairman of Zyber 365 Group, and India’s youngest billionaire, a press release said.

The meeting also provided a platform for the guests to discuss the current political situation, investment, and business opportunities between Kazakhstan, India, and the Middle East. The conversation was engaging, and the guests showed keen interest in exploring potential collaborations.

The dinner featured a delightful spread of Central Asian and Indian cuisine, which was relished by the guests. The warm hospitality and convivial atmosphere made the evening a memorable one.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
