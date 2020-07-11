Headlines

India’s Tiger Census sets new Guinness record, becomes world’s largest camera trap wildlife survey

The latest results of 2018 had shown that India now has an estimated 2967 tigers out of which 2461 individual tigers have been photo captured, a whopping 83 % of the tiger population, highlighting the nature of the survey.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2020, 04:01 PM IST

The All India Tiger Estimation 2018 survey has entered the Guinness World Record for being the world’s largest camera trap wildlife survey. The survey was declared to the nation on the Global Tiger Day last year.

“The fourth iteration of the survey – conducted in 2018-19 - was the most comprehensive to date, in terms of both resource and data amassed. Camera traps (outdoor photographic devices fitted with motion sensors that start recording when an animal passes by) were placed in 26,838 locations across 141 different sites and surveyed an effective area of 121,337 square kilometres (46,848 square miles). In total, the camera traps captured 34,858,623 photographs of wildlife (76,651 of which were tigers and 51,777 were leopards; the remainder were other native fauna). From these photographs, 2,461 individual tigers (excluding cubs) were identified using stripe-pattern-recognition software," the Guinness World Record website citation reads.

The 2018 “Status of Tigers in India” assessment also conducted extensive foot surveys that covered 522,996 km (324,975 mi) of trails and sampled 317,958 habitat plots for vegetation and prey dung. It’s estimated that the total area of forest studied was 381,200 km2 (147,181 sq mi) and cumulatively the collection and review of data equated to some 620,795 labour-days.”

The latest results of 2018 had shown that India now has an estimated 2967 tigers out of which 2461 individual tigers have been photo captured, a whopping 83 % of the tiger population, highlighting the nature of the survey.

The All India Tiger Estimation done quadrennially is steered by the National Tiger Conservation Authority with technical backstopping from the Wildlife Institute of India and implemented by State Forest Departments and partners.

Union Minister Prakash Javedekar tweeted about the achievement, saying that this is a shining example of Atma nirbhar Bharat which in the Prime Minister’s own words, was attained through sankalp se siddhi. 

"Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi India fulfilled its resolve to double tiger numbers 4 years before the target through #SankalpSeSiddhi," Javdekar tweeted.   


 

