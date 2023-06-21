India's tallest shopping mall to come up in this city, check details

Picture: sayastatus.com

Delhi-NCR-based real estate firm, Saya Group, has unveiled plans to develop a groundbreaking project in the region - "India's tallest mall." Known as Saya Status, this remarkable structure will soar to a height of 150 feet and occupy a prime location in Sector 129 on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. With an impressive investment of over Rs 2,000 crore, the company aims to create a truly remarkable shopping destination.

Spanning across a vast area, the Saya Status will boast a total built-up area of 1.4 million square feet, with 1.1 million square feet dedicated to leasable space. The mall will comprise nine floors, each offering an exquisite assortment of luxury brands and an array of state-of-the-art amenities.

Construction of this project is already underway, with approximately 25 percent of the work completed. The mall is scheduled to be fully functional by 2025.

To realise their vision, Saya Group has collaborated with the international architectural firm DP Architects, headquartered in Singapore. DP Architects will lend their expertise to create a structure that seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality.

Vikas Bhasin, Chairman and Managing Director of Saya Group, expressed his commitment to transforming Saya Status into a landmark commercial space that will captivate the nation, as reported by money control. The investment for this undertaking exceeds Rs 2,000 crore, encompassing the cost of land amounting to nearly Rs 1,000 crore and construction expenses totaling around Rs 500-600 crore. The funding for this project will be sourced from internal accruals as well as loans.

The company has already finalised agreements with approximately 55 renowned brands, with 30 of them formally committing to be a part of this exceptional retail experience. There will be a spacious parking facility capable of accommodating up to 1,600 cars. The parking arrangement includes basement parking and dedicated floor-wise parking from the fourth to the ninth floor.

The lower ground floor of Saya Status will house a hypermarket, catering to the diverse shopping needs of visitors. The ground floor will feature a curated selection of international fashion brands. The top two floors will be dedicated to clubs and bars, providing a luxurious and vibrant social space for visitors to unwind and indulge.

