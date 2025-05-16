In DGMO Rajiv Ghai's words, "The activities that have been going on for the last 3–4 days are no less than a war." But do you know how much it costs for S-400 to fire one missile at a time?

In the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor' - launched by the Indian armed forces in response to Pahalgam terror attack - Pakistan directed missile/drone attacks at Indian bordering states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan. However, most of them were intercepted by India's S-400 air defence missile system.

In DGMO Rajiv Ghai's words, "The activities that have been going on for the last 3–4 days are no less than a war." But do you know how much it costs for S-400 to fire one missile at a time? Let's first understand what is S-400 and delve into its features and more.

What is S-400?

Developed by Russia, S-400 is an ultra-modern air defence system that forms the backbone of India’s long-range air defence. It is capable of tracking and destroying stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, and tactical ballistic missiles before they reach targets. Counted among the most effective and reliable defence systems, India bought it from Russia back in 2018 in exchange for Rs 35,000 crores.

As per a report by India Today, India bought five squadrons, out of which, three are currently operation while two more will be arriving by 2026. The S-400 or 'Sudarshan Chakra' is capable of firing 72 missiles at a time and can function under extreme temperatures.

S-400 contains a varying range of missiles - including 1. 48N6E3 which can fire missiles up to 250 kms 2. 40N6E which is capable of firing missiles up to 400 kms 3. 9M96E and 9M96E2 which can fire missiles under short distances.

How much does it cost to fire one missile from S-400 system?

As per media reports, the most expensive missile of S-400 is 40N6E and it takes a whopping Rs 8 to 16 crores to launch attacks through this.