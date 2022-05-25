‘India’s success, China’s failure’: Joe Biden praises PM Modi at Quad on handling Covid-19 pandemic

File photo

During a closed-door session of the Quad leaders’ meeting, United States President Joe Biden praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handling the Covid-19 pandemic, which hit the world in early 2020, and has still not subsided in several countries.

According to a senior official who was present at the Quad meeting, Joe Biden contrasted “India’s success with China’s failure” while appreciating PM Modi for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in the country in a “successful and democratic manner”.

The senior official further said that Biden contrasted the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in China and India, praising the latter for handling the deadly pandemic even though both the countries are rough of the same size.

According to media reports, the senior official said that the success of PM Modi in handling the pandemic busted the “myth that autocracies like China and Russia can handle the rapidly changing world better because their leadership can take and implement decisions without going through lengthy democratic processes”.

The official also said that the remarks by Joe Biden appeared to be unscripted as he made a special intervention to say this before making his prepared remarks. Further, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also reportedly said that the vaccines supplied by India made a difference on the ground while handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended the second in-person meeting of Quad leaders here during which they exchanged views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

While condemning the situation between Russia and Ukraine, Biden said, “Russia’s assault of Ukraine only heightens the importance of those goals of fundamental principles of international order, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. International law, human rights must always be defended regardless of where they’re violated in the world.”

(With inputs from agencies)

