INDIA
The comments come about a month after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to destroy nine terror camps operating in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). One of India's major military operations till date, it came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 this year.
After a top commander of the United States Army hailed "phenomenal partner" Pakistan for its "fight against terrorism", India on Thursday, i.e., June 12, very clearly reminded Washington DC that its western neighbour had given shelter to infamous terrorist Osama Bin Laden.
Laden, the mastermind behind deadly 9/11 attacks, was killed by the US forces in Pakistan's Abbottabad in 2011. Meanwhile, India also highlighted that the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack had only been an addition to Islamabad's long list of terrorist attacks in India launched by outfits based in the neighbouring country.
“We all know the Pahalgam attack is only the most recent example of cross-border terrorism,” Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said during a media briefing, adding that Pak's track record as an exporter of terrorism to India is not a secret.
“I would remind you that only recently, the conspirator of 26/11, Tahawwur Rana, was extradited from the US. Obviously, none of us has forgotten that Pakistan gave shelter to Osama Bin laden. It is significant that the person, Dr Shakil Afridi, who helped locate Osama bin Laden, is still imprisoned by the Pakistani military,” Jaiswal added.
'A phenomenal partner'
General Michael Kurilla, the commander of the United States Central Command (Centcom), on Tuesday lauded the Pakistani Army for arresting Mohammed Sharifullah, a senior operational commander of the ISIS-K. Sharifullah, arrested earlier this year, had played a key role in orchestrating the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021, killing 13 US soldiers and 169 Afghan civilians.
General Kurilla added that the arrest underscored Pakistan's value as a counterterrorism partner of the US. “They are in an active counterterrorism fight right now, and they have been a phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world,” he said.
The comments come about a month after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to destroy nine terror camps operating in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). One of India's major military operations till date, it came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 this year which had claimed 26 innocent lives.
Anderson-Tendulkar trophy launch postponed ahead of India-England Test series due to THIS reason
Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal bridge's 'deadly' 90 degree turn goes viral, netizens say, 'Death will arrive...'
Ahead of India-England Test series, BCCI requests ECB to rethink over renaming....
The 11A mystery: Survivor from deadly 1998 crash had same seat number as Air India tragedy's lone survivor, is it the safest seat?
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI is exposing your personal searches, private chats to public, here's how you can prevent it
India's strong response to US after it hails Pakistan for its 'fight against terrorism', reminds Washington of Osama Bin Laden: 'None of us has...'
42-year-old James Anderson returns with career-best figures on T20 comeback, reflects on a decade of missed chances
Internet is abuzz with ‘Pentagon Pizza Index’ viral theory, does it has connection with Israel Iran conflict?
Bipasha Basu SLAMS trolls body-shaming her after child's birth, calls memes 'deeply disturbing reflections' of society: 'Hope human race does not..'
This company gives stern warning to its employees, says come to office for…, or quit job, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Ratan Tata's TCS, Narayan Murthy's Infosys, it is...
Israel-Iran War: Israel defence minister's BIG warning to Iran, says 'Tehran will burn if...'
Meet man, actor turned director, who once urinated on Salman Khan's shoes, hit him with spoon and plate, got slapped but..., his name is..
‘Throwing away brownie, body shaming, allegations of...’:Telugu actor Kalpika Ganesh lands herself in trouble, here’s what happened
Karan Veer Mehra pens emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary: 'You pushed me…'
'Enough disrespect': Bal Krishna gets glam makeover at Haryana salon, viral video sparks mixed reactions
Amid conflict with Iran, Israel's military issues apology to India for THIS reason, says, 'fails to..'
This actress once called Amitabh Bachchan at 2 am to ask if he is okay, Big B got admitted to ICU next day due to..., her name is..
PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada, travel to Cyprus, meet leaders in Croatia from...
'Glorious legacy reduced to...': Congress lashes out at Union government for abstaining from UNGA proposal on Gaza ceasefire
Meet Krishang Joshi, NEET UG 2025 topper with AIR 3, got 99.9999095 percentile, he is from...
Meet Mrinal Kumar Jha, who cracked NEET UG 2025 exam with 99.9998189 percentile, his AIR is..., he is from...
'I would never fly Air India again': David Warner vows to never fly with airline after Ahmedabad crash
Meet Utkarsh Awadhiya, NEET UG 2025 topper with AIR 2, his percentile is..., he is from...
Sharing drink turns costly: Man wakes up to missing phone, cash worth Rs 18,000,... after metro ride home
Meet Avika Aggarwal, NEET UG 2025 female topper, who secured 99.9996832 percentile, her AIR is..., she is from...
'Jackie Shroff flirted with my mother': Siddharth Nigam says Housefull 5 actor called his mom, said 'hi darling, aaj tu...'
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's last words revealed, said this to people present at polo match before tragic death
Viral Video: Faf du Plessis pulls off one-handed blinder against MI New York in Major League Cricket 2025
Meet Mahesh Kumar, NEET UG 2025 topper with 99.9999547 percentile, secured AIR 1, he is from...
'Meri ek kiss ne...': Dharmendra talks about his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi, calls it…
India vs India A Match: Shubman Gill's captaincy journey kicks off with powerful knock, KL Rahul shines with fifty on day 1, watch here
NEET UG Result 2025 DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in; direct link, list of toppers here
Viral video: Woman's dance for Instagram reel takes an unexpected turn as horse kicks her, netizens say 'dance pasand nahi aaya'
Who is Major General Amir Hatami? Iran's newly appointed Chief Commander of the Army amid Attacks from Israel
After multiple delays, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to launch on...
Meet woman who starred in two famous Bollywood movies, worked with Isha Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, is director of…, name is...
Meet man who failed 35 exams, cracked UPSC exam twice, first became IPS officer with AIR... then left after few months due to…
'Bunny Hop' catches to become illegal soon? Check what new MCC law says about boundary catch
Meet girl who has world’s most beautiful handwriting, she is not from India, US, UK, Europe, Pakistan, China, Japan, but..., her name is..
Meet Leanna Mallya, daughter of Vijay Mallya, lesser-known sister of Sidharth Mallya and Tanya Mallya, she is currently working as..., her net worth is Rs...
Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Villa, once venue for luxurious parties, is now owned by this Bollywood couple, they are..., its now called..
Watch: Kids caught stealing nuts and bolts from Bihar's Rs 422 crore Patna flyover in viral video, netizens says, 'kuch din aur...'
F-15I Raam, F-16I Soufa and F-35I Adir: Details of Israel’s military aircraft that destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities
Qaseem Basir: Iran’s most advanced missile could rival US THAAD, challenge Israel’s Defenses, named after....
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's funeral in Delhi might face delay due to...
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani takes big decision, decides to donate..., meets...
AUS vs SA: Will rain stand between South Africa and WTC 2025 title on Day 4?
Net worth of Rs 78000 crores, still no one knows his name, works closely with Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, owns Rs 250000 crore brand, he is..
SRH owner Kavya Maran may marry THIS man, who once dated famous actress, is also connected to Rajinikanth, name is...
This Chennai based startup gifts employees increment, brand new SUVs due to..., its business is....
Iran retaliates with over 100 missiles, 170 drones, is Israel ready for the full-scale onslaught? How powerful is Iran’s Defense Force?
Yashasvi Jaiswal's childhood coach makes big claims ahead of Headingley Test, says 'when he decides something'
When Sushant Singh Rajput quit his dreams for Bollywood, rejected Stanford University scholarship, became SRK fan, then died tragically: 'I wanted to...'
Weather update: Delhi-NCR sizzles under intense heatwave, IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm on...
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Vs Apple CEO Tim Cook: Who gets highest salary? The answer is...
Nita Ambani's MI team picks THIS star cricketer for Rs..., son of famous Bollywood director, he is...
NEET UG 2025 Result BIG Update: NTA NEET UG Final Answer Key released at neet.nta.nic.in, result to be declared on...
Viral video: Foreign woman names her daughter 'India', due to this REASON, Internet reacts, watch
This Muslim nation is the world’s oldest country, people have been living here for over 1 lakh years, India stands at...
Meet man who faced 150 rejections later turned it into Rs 65,0000 crore company famous as India’s... bought house near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, net worth is...
Celina Jaitley recalls Air India crew's kindness after tragic Ahmedabad plane crash: 'Never let your class...'
'Didi sharma gayi': RJ Mahvash blushes as paps tease her about Yuzvendra Chahal, fans react, watch
Meet woman, auto driver's daughter, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., set to become first Muslim woman from Maharashtra to...
Raj Kundra says 'I can't lie to save my...' after he exits The Traitors: ‘My wife is...'
This is most expensive hotel in Uttar Pradesh, its luxury suite costs over Rs 10 lakh per night, it is located in...
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi's T20I careers over? Ignored for Pakistan's tours of...
'Baton not passed but thrown...': Yograj Singh rips into Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for untimely Test retirements; namedrops Yuvraj Singh
World’s Largest Banks 2025: THIS bank retains no. 1 spot for third year in row, check top rankings
Pilot Sumeet Sabharwal’s last words to ailing father before Air India tragedy: ‘I will quit flying to take care for you’
Brother recalls last words to sister before Air India crash: 'Gave her a hug, asked to take care'
Meet IPS officer, scored just 57 per cent in Class 10, expelled from school, later studied from JNU, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., he is...
'Threats were made to burn down theatres screening Thug Life': Supreme Court issues notice to Karnataka on plea seeking release of Kamal Haasan film
What caused Ahmedabad plane crash? Experts weigh in on possible reasons behind Air India tragedy
Why did Google start Doodles? 7 lesser-known facts about Google Doodles we bet you didn't know
Housefull 5 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 200 crore-mark worldwide
Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked online, makers issue warning: 'Will be suspended immediately if...'
SA vs AUS WTC Final: Aiden Markram joins Steve Smith, Travis Head in elite list; becomes third batter to achieve THIS rare feat
DNA TV Show: Will Boeing aircraft be banned in India after Ahmedabad tragedy?
Study says these are world's most dangerous countries for travelers in 2025, safest is...
Viral Video: Woman's flawless belly-dancing to Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja impresses Priyanka Chopra, netizens say, 'no one can...', WATCH
Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast breaks down Air India crash in Ahmedabad, says 'looks Like..., pilot had no...'
Not Amitabh Bachchan, this actor was first choice for Sholay; Dharmendra then convinced Ramesh Sippy to replace him with Big B, he is...
SHOCKING: Scientists discover mysterious 6000-year-old human DNA in..., holds unique...
What did transpire between Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi when Israeli PM dialed New Delhi? MEA says...
Astrologer faces backlash for linking old prediction to Air India crash in Ahmedabad: 'Astrology is not fate...'
WTC Final: Steve Smith leaves field with dislocated finger during SA vs AUS summit clash at Lord's
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran's emotional message to employees, 'To lose a single person...'
Man in this country poses as flight attendant for 6 years, books over 100 free flights, here's how
How did Pakistan react to Ahmedabad Plane Crash? Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari say...
'Bee went into his...': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Karisma Kapur's ex-husband Sanjay Kapur's 'bizarre, unbelievable' death
SA vs AUS: Mitchell Starc scripts history in WTC Final, becomes first player in world to achieve THIS milestone
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: How old plane airlines can fly? Is there DGCA guideline?
Richa Chadha shuts down Aamir Khan fan for saying Shah Rukh Khan copied Swades from a TV serial: 'You do know that...'
'Salman Khan and I have been...': Kabir Khan shares latest update about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 | Exclusive
Viral video: Elephant chases tourists at riverside picnic, triggers panic; netizens say 'Humans leave no space'
Friday the 13th: Why is this day considered so unlucky? Know real reason and history behind belief
Harbhajan Singh questions BCCI over Shreyas Iyer's snub, backs THIS 24-year-old to bat at no.3 in England Test series
Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani reacts to criticism, trolls, social media hatred: 'Aapko kuch likes, followers chaiye toh...' | Exclusive
UP or MP? Viral Chitrakoot ghat video triggers internet debate over which side wins
'I don't enjoy that': Shreyas Iyer drops 'backstabbing' bombshell after losing back-to-back title clashes as captain