India's STRONG response to Trump's 25% additional tariffs: 'Unfair, unjustified, unreasonable'

In a brave response to the President Donald Trump-led United States administration imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on India, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the move "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 08:55 PM IST

US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)

In a brave response to the President Donald Trump-led United States administration imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on India, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the move "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable". "It is extremely unfortunate that the US chose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", as quoted by news agency ANI. 

Jaiswal affirmed that India will take all necessary actions to protect the national interest. 

An additional 25 per cent tariff 

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levy on New Delhi to 50 percent. This comes after repeated threats from the US president over raising tariffs on India as New Delhi continues to do business with Russia. Trump had imposed the initial 25 percent tariff on India on August 1 with immediate effect, along with an unspecified penalty for buying oil from Russia.

Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order, raising tariff on India to 50 percent. The order reads: "I determine that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India, which are directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil."

According to the order, the fresh tariff will be applicable on all Indian products, and will take effect 21 days after its signing, except for goods already in transit. The White House further warned the order could be modified depending on retaliatory actions or changes in alignment by Russia or affected foreign governments.

On Tuesday, the US president had warned he would "substantially" raise import duties on Indian goods entering America. "I think I'm going to raise that rate quite substantially in the next 24 hours," Trump said in an interview with CNBC.

 

