India's strong reaction to Houthis' attack on Saudi Airports, calls it 'unacceptable', arranges return of its citizens

The Ministry of External Affairs (MAE) said one Indian national died and two were hurt in the Dammam airport attack on October 21, while one more Indian was injured in the strike on the Shaybah field in the Eastern Province.

India on Thursday condemned the targeting of civilian and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, after an attack killed one Indian and injured three others at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MAE) said one Indian national died and two were hurt in the Dammam airport attack on October 21, while one more Indian was injured in the strike on the Shaybah field in the Eastern Province.

How India reacted?

In its statement, the MEA said, “We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield in the Eastern Province on October 21."

Such attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are “completely unacceptable and must cease immediately”, the Indian side reiterated. “We stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest,” it said.

Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased and wishing the injured a quick recovery, the ministry said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is coordinating with Saudi authorities and will provide all possible support to the affected nationals.

Embassy working to bring back stranded pilgrims: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post that the Indian embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah are “engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected pilgrims”.

The statement followed AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s claim that 4,000 Indian pilgrims were stuck in Makkah and Madina after airlines like Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air cancelled flights.

According to Jaiswal, about 3,000 stranded Indian pilgrims have flown back from Saudi Arabia over the last week on available flights, in addition to more than 10,000 pilgrims who returned normally during the same period. “Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” he added.

The remarks come amid a series of strikes targeting Saudi Arabia’s airports and energy assets, with some claimed by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. While Saudi officials have not disclosed who carried out the October 21 Dammam airport attack, they said at Shaybah an attempted drone strike was intercepted and falling shrapnel led to casualties.

Earlier in October, an Indian was killed and several hurt in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, prompting India to condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure and issue safety advisories for Indians living in Saudi Arabia.