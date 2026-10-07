India's Secret Peace Push: Bold 3-part truce plan to end Russia-Ukraine war

The proposal seeks a stop to strikes on energy facilities and other infrastructure, uninterrupted movement of grain and energy through Black Sea ports, and an end to attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

India has put forward a three-part truce plan to mitigate immediate risks stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, focusing on halting attacks on critical infrastructure, ensuring flow of essential commodities and securing commercial shipping in the Black Sea, according to reports.

The proposal seeks a stop to strikes on energy facilities and other infrastructure, uninterrupted movement of grain and energy through Black Sea ports, and an end to attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

Together, the three components make India's proposal wider in scope than other ceasefire efforts discussed during the war. While earlier initiatives focused largely on either an energy truce or grain shipments, India's plan brings energy infrastructure, commodity movement and commercial shipping under one framework.

What is India’s 3-part peace plan?

Here's a look at India's three-part ceasefire plan:

Under the first pillar, attacks on energy facilities and other critical infrastructure would be halted. The objective is to avoid further damage to infrastructure essential for civilians and the economy, and to open space for larger de-escalation.

The second pillar focuses on keeping grain and energy shipments moving through Black Sea ports. Keeping these routes active is aimed at safeguarding key supply chains despite the war.

The third pillar calls for an end to strikes targeting commercial ships operating in the Black Sea. The move is significant because it extends beyond grain shipments to propose broader protection for commercial shipping in the area.

What makes India's proposal different?

India's proposal clubs three issues that were earlier part of separate peace and ceasefire initiatives: attacks on energy infrastructure, movement of essential commodities and protection of commercial shipping.

Proposals from Egypt and Turkey had largely centred on keeping grain flows unimpeded by pausing attacks on shipping. The US proposal had focused on an "energy ceasefire".

India's framework merges these tracks while placing specific focus on commercial shipping and broader infrastructure protection.

When did India propose the plan?

Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Jaishankar said India has moved beyond advocacy and is engaged in practical discussions with both Moscow and Kyiv on reducing hostilities. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Delhi, he said New Delhi had held talks with both sides in recent months, discussing proposals ranging from protecting Black Sea shipping to halting attacks on energy infrastructure.

India has maintained a neutral stance on the war and has called for an end to fighting, but has stopped short of directly criticising Russia due to close defence and bilateral ties.