India’s richest and poorest states: Top GDP contributors, highest income earners revealed

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

What happens if India do not travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy? ICC plans to...

IPL 2025: BCCI likely to hold mega auction during these months

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

What happens if India do not travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy? ICC plans to...

What happens if India do not travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy? ICC plans to...

IPL 2025: BCCI likely to hold mega auction during these months

IPL 2025: BCCI likely to hold mega auction during these months

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो द��ेखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

Krushna Abhishek reacts to uncle Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja not joining Kapil Sharma's show because of him: She has...

Krushna Abhishek reacts to uncle Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja not joining Kapil Sharma's show because of him: She has...

HomeIndia

India

India’s richest and poorest states: Top GDP contributors, highest income earners revealed

Southern Indian states have surged ahead in GDP contribution and per capita income, while northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have seen declines.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 09:04 PM IST

India’s richest and poorest states: Top GDP contributors, highest income earners revealed
Top GDP contributors
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

According to a recent report by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, cited in a Business Today article, Southern Indian states have outpaced their Northern counterparts in terms of contribution to India’s GDP and higher-than-average per capita incomes since liberalisation. The report, released on Tuesday, September 18, 2024, highlights the significant strides made by states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Collectively, these five Southern states now account for 30% of India’s total GDP, underscoring their growing economic dominance. This economic progress is a testament to their industrial growth, better governance, and human capital development over the past few decades. Southern states are increasingly seen as key drivers of India’s overall economic growth.

Maharashtra, despite its declining share in the national GDP, continues to be India's top contributor. Previously contributing more than 15%, Maharashtra’s share has now dropped to 13.3%. However, the state’s per capita income has risen sharply, reaching 150.7% of the national average as of March 2024, further solidifying its economic importance.

In contrast, northern states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have seen a noticeable decline in their GDP contributions. Uttar Pradesh’s share fell from 14% in 1960-61 to just 9.5%, while Bihar, despite being the third-most populous state, contributed only 4.3% to the national GDP. Nevertheless, Odisha has shown remarkable improvement, moving away from its earlier laggard status with steady economic gains.

West Bengal, which once ranked among India’s top GDP contributors, has witnessed a steady decline. In 1960-61, it accounted for 10.5% of the GDP, but now contributes only 5.6%. West Bengal’s per capita income has also dropped significantly. Once standing at 127.5% of the national average, it has now fallen to 83.7%, putting it below states like Rajasthan and Odisha.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Haryana continue to perform consistently well, with Delhi boasting one of the highest per capita incomes in the country.

The report highlights the growing economic disparity between India’s northern and southern states, with the south leading in both GDP contribution and per capita income growth.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs BAN: Yashasvi Jaiswal set to achieve this WTC record in Bangladesh Test series

IND vs BAN: Yashasvi Jaiswal set to achieve this WTC record in Bangladesh Test series

Aligarh-Palwal travel time to reduce: How 32 kms Greenfield Expressway will benefit Delhi-NCR commuters?

Aligarh-Palwal travel time to reduce: How 32 kms Greenfield Expressway will benefit Delhi-NCR commuters?

Gautam Gambhir rates this Virat Kohli knock as 'best ODI innings ever'

Gautam Gambhir rates this Virat Kohli knock as 'best ODI innings ever'

CM Mamata Banerjee warns of potential flood-like situation in 7 West Bengal districts, accuses DVC of releasing..

CM Mamata Banerjee warns of potential flood-like situation in 7 West Bengal districts, accuses DVC of releasing..

Meet woman, who is part of Rs 1257006 crore group, holds key position, she is Ratan Tata's...

Meet woman, who is part of Rs 1257006 crore group, holds key position, she is Ratan Tata's...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement