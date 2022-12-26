India’s response to Tawang clash includes 120 Pralay missiles along China border: All about ‘apocalyptic’ missiles

India's Pralay missile has been purchased for China border (Photo - Wikipedia)

The tensions between China and India remain high, especially after the clash between their troops in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district earlier this month. Shortly after the clash, the Indian armed forces decided to make a big purchase of the Pralay ballistic missile.

The Defence Ministry on Sunday cleared the procurement of 120 Pralay ballistic missiles for the Indian armed forces that will deploy them along the borders with China and Pakistan, in a major show of strength for the country after the Tawang clash.

At present, the Pralay ballistic missiles can take out targets from 150 to 500 kms and are extremely difficult to intercept for the enemy through interceptor missiles.

"A high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry cleared the acquisition of around 120 missiles for the armed forces and their deployment along the borders," senior defence sources told ANI. It must be noted that both China and Pakistan have ballistic missiles which are for tactical roles.

All about India’s apocalyptic Pralay missile

'Pralay' is a quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile. The advanced missile has been developed in a way to be able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range in midair.

‘Pralay’ is powered by a solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation and integrated avionics. The missile would be first inducted into the Indian Air Force likely to be followed by the Indian Army.

While the Chinese military already has a dedicated rocket force, the deployment of the Pralay missile is a major step towards the development of a rocket force for the Indian armed forces, especially because of the exceptional range of the Pralay missile.

The missile system started getting development around 2015 and the development of such a capability was given a push by the late Gen Bipin Rawat as Chief of Army Staff. The missile was successfully tested twice on consecutive days last year on December 21 and December 22.

(With ANI inputs)

