India's recovery rate further climbs up to 62.42%

The trend of rising recovery rate in the country continues with the figure rising to 62.42% on Friday, official data showed.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the last 24 hours saw a total of 19,138 COVID-19 patients get cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 4,95,515.

Consequently, the national recovery rate rose 62.42%, it said. There are 2,76,882 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

The ministry data showed that the total number of cases in the country are 7,93,802 while the death toll stands at 21,604.

"The improvement in recovery rate is the result of combination of preemptive, proactive and graded steps taken by the Centre in collaboration with the states and UTs," the ministry said.

"Aggressive testing that ensures early detection of patients; home isolation for the mild/pre-symptomatic patients; effective clinical management of the severe cases through adequate hospital infrastructure which helps in timely triaging of the cases; ramped up hospital infrastructure in the country; and regular and seamless coordination between the Centre and states and UTs have together resulted in the continuously rising Recovery Rate in the country," it said.

As of today, we have 1218 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, 2705 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres and 10,301 COVID Care Centres, the ministry added.

At the national level, the fatality rate among COVID-19 patients is 2.72%. This is lower than the fatality rates observed in many other countries in the world, the ministry said.

"The focus of COVID-19 management in the country has been to keep the fatalities low. With the support and guidance of the Centre, the states and UTs have taken many steps in this regard like mapping of the communities to focus on the high risk group like the elderly or aged and population with co-morbidities, and providing special care to them," it said.

"There is a focus on improvement of quality of medical care of COVID patients. The country-wide strong network of ASHAs and ANMs along with Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres have helped in effective surveillance and contact tracing of the cases, including the lakhs of migrants and returnees," the ministry further said.

Acute focus on ensuring the nationwide implementation of "Test Track and Treat" strategy has led to 1,10,24,491 samples tested for COVID-19 identification. The tests per day also continue to depict an upward trend. During the last 24 hours 2,83,659 samples were tested.

The testing lab network in the country is further strengthened with 835 labs in the government sector and 334 private labs, there are as many as 1169 labs in the country, the ministry said.