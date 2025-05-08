India has the French-made Rafale jets, produced by Dassault Aviation. Pakistan operates the F-16 Fighting Falcons.

India and Pakistan’s air forces both have powerful fighter jets — but there are clear differences between them. India has the French-made Rafale jets, produced by Dassault Aviation. Pakistan operates the F-16 Fighting Falcons. The Rafale is a 4.5-generation fighter jet powered by two engines. It is more advanced than the F-16, which is a fourth-generation, single-engine aircraft.

The Rafale has a semi-stealth design, making it harder to detect on radar. It also comes with an advanced AESA radar and several powerful weapons like the Scalp missile and Hammer bomb.

India’s Rafales also include 13 upgrades made specially for the Indian Air Force. These include the Meteor missile, electronic warfare systems, and improved radar and communication tools. One of its key systems is SPECTRA, which provides jamming, radar decoys, and protection against enemy missiles. It can detect up to 40 targets at 145 km and can even mimic enemy radar to confuse them.

Additionally, Indian Rafales have the X-Guard decoy system that helps them dodge both air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles.

Pakistan’s F-16s carry AMRAAM missiles and JDAM bombs. While powerful, they are now seen as less effective in comparison to India’s upgraded Rafales.

Who has the edge?

Experts agree that the Rafale is the better jet. Its Meteor missile gives it a 120 km range, compared to the AMRAAM’s 100 km. The Meteor also has a larger “no-escape zone,” making it more deadly in long-range combat.

The Rafale’s better radar, stealth, and maneuverability make it tough to beat — especially in longer battles. While F-16s are strong in close dogfights, getting close to a Rafale may be difficult.

Pakistan also faces challenges in maintaining its F-16s due to financial issues and restrictions from the US, which limits their use. India has no such problems with its Rafales.

With rising tensions, the world is watching these two fighters closely — waiting to see if they ever meet in the skies.